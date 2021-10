Sandy Rencken, from Havelock North, enjoyed hanging around the amusements.

Things were really flying at the Mahons Amusements Mega Fun Carnival in Hastings over the holiday weekend. The carnival, ending with three-hour sessions on Monday, has been held despite the cancellation of the Hawke's Bay A and P Show, where the Waikato-based Mahon family has run the attractions for more than 75 years. Photos by PAUL TAYLOR

Elvis Woodham, 3, from Wellington, gets behind the wheel of a little yellow car on the merry-go-round.

Te Ana-Leigh Sanders, 3, gets a driving lesson from Karleah Sanders, from Flaxmere.

Isabella Bradley, 15, and Noah Bradley, 12, from Hastings have their backs to the wall during a spin on the gravitron.

Tyler Macdonald and Liam Harvey from Hastings, were cool, calm and collected.

Piata Toomer, and Jackie Ahlin take a 'look no hands' approach to the rides.