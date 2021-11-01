Hastings man guilty of creating 'toxic' fire near school

Hawke's Bay Regional Council filed a charge of Discharging a Contaminant to Air against Michael Hone for lighting a fire which created "toxic smoke". Photo / NZME

The burning of a dinghy-sized fibreglass boat, microwave, a mattress, a computer, plastics and treated timber created a "toxic smoke" when set alight by a Hastings man next to a local primary school.

Michael Hone recently appeared in the Environment Court facing one charge of Discharging a Contaminant to Air, to which he pleaded guilty.

The charge related to the October 19 fire at Hone's property, which included the burning of "prohibited items" resulting in "toxic" smoke, Hawke's Bay Regional Council general manager policy and regulation Katrina Brunton explained.

Stuff reported the fire was lit just 300 metres from Te Kura o Pakipaki, with students present at the time.

The judge initially indicated that a fine of $13,500 was appropriate, including a 25 per cent discount for a guilty plea.

However, due to "personal circumstances" Hone was sentenced to 150 hours of community work, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and court and legal costs of $243.