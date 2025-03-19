“He was asking about me ... and then later on I got introduced to him and he asked me if I wanted a trial and challenge to be in the Lisa Fiaola team.”

Maddison then travelled to Newcastle in December and secured her place in the Knights.

Maddison Seumanutafa playing for the Newcastle Knights in the Lisa Fialoa Cup. Photo / Newcastle Knights

Now living with Andre Ponga, she will spend term one of 2025 training, competing and learning in Newcastle and around Australia before returning to Hawke’s Bay in term two.

Currently, her days start at 5am for a run, with early training sessions on Monday and Wednesday. Then it’s on the bus to Hunters Sports High School, where her remote classes are held.

“It’s real cool because I get to work independently but it’s a bit hard because there’s no teacher there, so you have to be disciplined,” she said.

“If I didn’t want to do my school work I could just sit there and do nothing, but I don’t do that because my parents worked hard for me to get me here and I want to do a good job so I can give back to them.

“[Then] after school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays I have Knights training and then I won’t get back until 7.30, then I have dinner, shower and go to bed at 9 or 9.30,” she said.

Her goal is to play in the NRLW, then she wants to complete a university degree, where she wants to study “something to do with business or science”.

The Knights currently sit fourth on the Lisa Fiaola Cup ladder, with five wins from six games. Maddison thinks that her team can go all the way.

“If we work well together, if we work as a team, I reckon we could make it to the grand final.”

Maddison and the Knights take on the top-of-the-table Canterbury Bulldogs this Saturday.

Despite playing rugby league at the highest level for her age in Australia, Maddison misses her family and friends in Hawke’s Bay.

“I really miss them because I have no family here,” she said.

“I miss the weather too, it’s so hot here.”

Her mother Nicole says her family is always proud of her.

“She’s over there by herself, but we’re supporting every way we can over here to make sure she can focus and thrive,” she said.

“We’re so proud.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.