Maddison Seumanutafa, 15, plays for the Newcastle Knights in the Lisa Fiaola Cup.
She attends Hastings Girls' remotely, balancing footy and remote schoolwork in Australia.
Maddison is aiming to play in the NRLW and undertake a university degree in business or science.
Last year, Maddison Seumanutafa was a keen student at Hastings Girls' High School during the week and an incredible rugby league player on the weekends.
This year, at the age of just 15, she has found herself playing for the Newcastle Knights in the Lisa Fiaola Cup, an NRLW feederseries, and attends Hastings Girls' remotely.
Maddison played in the National Secondary Schools Rugby League Tournament in Auckland last September. While there, her talent on the footy pitch was spotted by Andre Ponga, father of Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga.
“He was there to watch two girls that he scouted ... and they were in my team,” she said.
“It’s real cool because I get to work independently but it’s a bit hard because there’s no teacher there, so you have to be disciplined,” she said.
“If I didn’t want to do my school work I could just sit there and do nothing, but I don’t do that because my parents worked hard for me to get me here and I want to do a good job so I can give back to them.
“[Then] after school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays I have Knights training and then I won’t get back until 7.30, then I have dinner, shower and go to bed at 9 or 9.30,” she said.
Her goal is to play in the NRLW, then she wants to complete a university degree, where she wants to study “something to do with business or science”.
The Knights currently sit fourth on the Lisa Fiaola Cup ladder, with five wins from six games. Maddison thinks that her team can go all the way.
“If we work well together, if we work as a team, I reckon we could make it to the grand final.”
Maddison and the Knights take on the top-of-the-table Canterbury Bulldogs this Saturday.
Despite playing rugby league at the highest level for her age in Australia, Maddison misses her family and friends in Hawke’s Bay.
“I really miss them because I have no family here,” she said.
“I miss the weather too, it’s so hot here.”
Her mother Nicole says her family is always proud of her.
“She’s over there by herself, but we’re supporting every way we can over here to make sure she can focus and thrive,” she said.
“We’re so proud.”
