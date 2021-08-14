Hastings Lotto player wins more than $20,000

A Hawke's Bay Lotto player has won $21,213 after purchasing a ticket from Four Square Mahora in Hastings. Photo / NZME

A lucky Hawke's Bay Lotto player woke up more than $20,000 richer having won Second Division overnight on Saturday.

The winning ticket was purchased from Four Square Mahora in Hastings, the purchaser among thirteen Lotto players who were each awarded $21,213.

One of the 13 players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $38,697 after purchasing a ticket at Take Note Dinsdale in Hamilton.

An Auckland Lotto player scored a $1 million Lotto First Divisio win. The winning ticket was sold at Xpress Mart in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.