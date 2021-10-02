Hastings Lotto player takes home $18,000 in Second Division win

A Hastings Lotto Second Division player won $18,059 after purchasing a ticket from Caltex Karamu Road. Photo / NZME

A Hastings Lotto ticket purchaser has more than 18,000 reasons to celebrate after winning Second Division.

The winning ticket was among 22 Lotto players around the country who each took home $18,059 in Saturday night's draw.

The Hastings ticket was sold at Caltex Karamu Road.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $32,037.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Weymouth Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Two lucky Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight's Lotto draw, with winning tickets sold at Pak n Save Papamoa and via MyLotto to an Auckland player.

However, the big one - Powerball - was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot up for grabs will be $23 million.