Hastings Libraries drop kids overdue fees for books, items

Two-year-old Matilda Henderson signing up for her first library card which will no longer have overdue fees. Photo / Supplied

Hastings District Libraries has followed Napier in dropping overdue fees for kids' library cards.

As part of the Hastings District Council Long Term Plan process, as of July 1 children's library cards are no longer being charged overdue fees.

Hastings District Council community services and programmes manager Paula Murdoch said removing overdue fines for kids is "in line with global trends" to make sure barriers to young people developing literacy skills are removed.

"It's been found overseas that removing fines results in more items being borrowed and growth in library membership.

"We encourage parents and caregivers to ensure their children have their own card to use for their items and to ensure children's items are issued on their cards as the adult cards will still incur overdue charges."

She hopes the initiative would encourage families to come to the library and sign up children.

Napier Libraries don't charge overdue fees on children's items, a Napier City Council spokesperson said.

Both libraries have a number of programmes running for the school holidays and in July.

Hastings District Libraries are running a range of activities until July 19 to celebrate Matariki including storytelling and readings to art and technology workshops.

From July 10 to 25 the school holiday programme includes a range of activities such as whānau films, mini golf at the library and scavenger hunts.

The Turn Up The Heat adult reading challenge is also running until August 15.

At Napier and Taradale libraries from July 10 to 25 there will be activities such as 3D printing workshops, story times and scavenger hunts

The winter reading programme for 4-18-year-olds is running from now until August 29 and challenges participants to read between five and 10 books in this period.

Taradale Library community engagement lead Mary-Anne Pay said parents have found the programmes are great to keep up children's reading over the holidays.

Full programme details are available on the libraries' websites.