A subdivision Open Day in Hastings yesterday was over almost before it began as buyers swooped in a frenzy of unprecedented demand caused by the housing shortage in Hawke's Bay.
Greenstone Land Development director and Lyndhurst project manager Tim Wilkins said buyers were waiting "when we arrived," and contracts were soon being signed on the last of the 28 Stages 3 and 4 sections at the Regional Sports Park end of a 175-section development programmed over five years between Lyndhurst and Arbuckle roads.
The latest release of 15 sections ranging from 540 to 700 square metres and selling from $220,000 to $257,000, followed a release nine days earlier to building-industry buyers.
In the interest of developing a "liveable" neighbourhood, buyers were limited to no more than two sections and were not allowed to purchase neighbouring sites.
Mr Wilkins said most buyers need their homes "now", but it will be at least another month before anything starts on the subdivision, the sold sections being around an as-yet-unformed road and a cul-de-sac spreading the development towards Edwards St.