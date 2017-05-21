He was stunned with the response which started with the buyer interest at a May 11 pre-launch barbecue, which led to a decision to bring forward the Stage 4 release which had been scheduled for August.

Some people left disappointed yesterday after being unable to buy any of the sections, and Mr Wilkins said: "I've been in land development in Hawke's Bay for 20 years, and I've never seen anything like it my life."

"Demand is phenomenal. We were overwhelmed by the interest and had multiple buyers for most of the sections."

"It's well publicised that there is a major shortage of land ready to be developed and we've worked as quickly as we can to get this land to market," he said. "However, we didn't expect the first sites to be snapped up so quickly."

He said that while Hastings District Council is aware of the need and had worked closely with Greenstone since changing the land's zoning from deferred residential to residential,

it was "vitally important" the council delivered infrastructure so building could start.

He said key council staff were focused on delivering water to Hastings and Havelock North, but it was also important that additional resources are put into Lyndhurst infrastructure, such as sewerage, stormwater and roading.

To deter land-banking, a cause of the current housing shortage, buyers are required to build on the covenanted sites within two years.

Greenstone director and Tumu Group owner John O'Sullivan said he was surprised by the demand despite knowing builders had been waiting in anticipation of the release of the ready-to-build land last week.

"We've had builders and other trades coming into our Tumu ITM stores over the last few months asking us if we knew of any land that is set to become available," he said. "So they have been eagerly awaiting this release. It proves that there is a real shortage of land that's ready to be built on now."