Hastings kite-surfer robbed by thugs with knuckleduster

Police are hunting two men after a robbery at Ocean Beach. Photo NZME

Police are hunting two men after a robbery at Ocean Beach. Photo NZME

Police are seeking two men for what they describe as an aggravated robbery, in which a kite-surfer had gear taken from him at Ocean Beach, east of Hastings, on Thursday.

They said the man was drying his equipment when two men approached and threatened him before taking two kitesurfing boards, a harness, a bar control and two kites.

Police say they are looking for two men in their 30s.

One was dressed all in black and had knuckledusters. He had a tattoo on his face of a bulldog wearing a helmet.

The second was wearing a red t-shirt and a gang patch. He had a teardrop tattoo by his left eye.