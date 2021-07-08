Hastings Karamu Rotary Cocktail Party fundraiser back on for 2021

The fundraiser helps the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust to deliver youth health and wellbeing programmes such as this one. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings Karamu Rotary Club fundraiser cocktail party is back after Covid-19 cancelled last year's event which was "a huge setback" for the fundraiser beneficiary.

The 29th cocktail party on July 30 will raise funds for the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust to deliver programmes focused on improving the health and wellbeing of youth.

Trust chairman Sir Graeme Avery says the cancellation in 2020 was a huge setback after a total of $175,000 was raised from the cocktail party in 2018 and 2019.

"We do rely on the generous support of the community to assist in the continuation of a range of programmes that we deliver such as athlete development and programmes that focus on at-risk youth and creating positive career pathways.

"The trust is incredibly grateful to the Hastings Karamu Rotary Club for supporting our vision of creating opportunities for young people to achieve their potential.

"It was a setback to not benefit from the event last year and we're still in uncertain times, so we've all got our fingers crossed that the event will be enjoyed by over 440 guests."

Hastings Karamu Rotary Club cocktail party co-organiser Angus Thomson says the cocktail party is heading towards being a sellout.

Held on July 30, and MC'd by David Todd of Toddy Talks it will be held at Clubs Hastings, a new venue this year.

A charity auction includes 16 items such as a WWII trainee pilot experience in a 1943 North American Harvard and aquamarine pendant and earrings by Grieve Diamond Jeweller.

An online silent auction is also being held and there will be a raffle during the evening.

Proceeds will help fund several trust programmes including Education Outside the Classroom; an obesity reduction research study; and Youth Potential Academy for at-risk youth as well as contributing 50 per cent of fees for individual athletes in the trust's Athlete Development Programme.

More information and tickets are available at www.thecocktailparty.nz.