A Grassroots mental wellbeing event will be held at Taruna College on Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North, on May 30 from 10am to 2.30pm. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three inspirational local speakers are headlining a Hastings grassroots suicide awareness and mental health and wellbeing event.

Hopefully, those who attend this weekend's event will leave with fundamental skills and tools they could effectively use to look after their own mental wellbeing and help others.

On Saturday, April 30, the Grassroots event will be held at Taruna College on Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North, from 10am to 2.30pm.

STAROS, who organises the event, had made entry free for anyone wanting to come along.

A koha of a gold coin at the front gate is also an option for anyone wanting to donate.

In 2012 STAROS was started by two parents, Warren and Teresa, who both lost sons to suicide.

The group was started as there was nothing in Hawke's Bay to support people affected by suicide.

STAROS is an acronym based on their sons' names; Warren's son, 25-year-old Stuart and Teresa's son 16-year-old Ryan, who took their lives in 2009.

The organisation has tried to host Grassroots events every year in Hastings, which has been challenging given the current environment of Covid.

Korrin Barrett, Jack Jensen and Peleti Oli, local Hawke's Bay speakers, will headline this year's first event.

The mental health event was started by Paul Lynch, who lost his younger brother to suicide in September 2013 and is now active in the suicide prevention arena.

Early in 2018, Lynch and his wife Wendy Lynch had an idea to present a grassroots weekend of awareness which they hosted over a weekend in Rangiora, North Canterbury, in 2018.

The weekend was a resounding success, and on the back of it, the couple received invitations and requests to bring similar events to other communities, Hastings being one of them.

STAROS approached the Christchurch couple afterwards to talk about the possibility of hosting a similar event in Hawke's Bay.

Hastings' first Grassroots day took place in 2019, and since then, the event has had two false starts in the past and hasn't gone ahead since 2020.

STAROS believes the concept and what it offers to provide valuable wellbeing skills and tools for people to take away.

This year, they have changed the format, compressing the day to three speakers, which means they plan to hold more events throughout the year, further extending the options available and the reach to the community.

STAROS said the speakers are all towers of strength within our community in their own rights.

They strive to pass on hope and positivity through their stories and experiences that will provide ongoing benefits for all who attend.