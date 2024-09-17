Advertisement
Hastings: Frimley Pool future again under threat after pipe leaks discovered

Hastings District Council is now considering keeping the gates shut to Frimley Pool (pictured) for the summer. Photo / HDC

Hastings’ Frimley Pool may not reopen for the summer - or ever again - as urgent and costly pipe leaks have now been discovered.

A decision on whether to re-open the pool in November for the upcoming summer season will be made on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Hastings District Council proposed permanently closing those public pools which it claimed would save ratepayers about $250,000 a year, citing declining use of the once-popular facility.

Following public feedback, the council decided in June to keep the 57-year-old facility (which includes three pools) open for at least the 2024/25 summer season, to give the council more time to make a decision on its future.

The pool is open between November and February each year.

However, a recent inspection of the facility discovered it is in worse shape than previously thought.

That means the council must make a call on Thursday on whether to pay for urgent repairs, ahead of a November re-opening, or keep it closed for the summer.

“Those [recent] investigations have ... identified that as well as corroded underground pipes causing substantial leaks in the previous two seasons, further leaks have been found, with an unbudgeted repair bill ranging from $77,000 for a semi-permanent fix, to $110,000 for a long-term solution,” a council statement read.

“If it’s decided to approve unbudgeted spending to fix the pipe leaks, this work will be undertaken and the pool opened as usual in mid-November, bearing in mind significantly more investment would be needed in future years to repair and maintain the facility.”

Hastings District Council chief executive Nigel Bickle said the pools held a lot of fond memories for many residents, particularly around Frimley.

“We need to balance that with the reality that the numbers using the pool have been declining significantly over the past eight to 10 years, and we have other pools, both indoor and outdoor in the city, including the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.”

