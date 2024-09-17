Hastings District Council is now considering keeping the gates shut to Frimley Pool (pictured) for the summer. Photo / HDC

Hastings’ Frimley Pool may not reopen for the summer - or ever again - as urgent and costly pipe leaks have now been discovered.

A decision on whether to re-open the pool in November for the upcoming summer season will be made on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Hastings District Council proposed permanently closing those public pools which it claimed would save ratepayers about $250,000 a year, citing declining use of the once-popular facility.

Following public feedback, the council decided in June to keep the 57-year-old facility (which includes three pools) open for at least the 2024/25 summer season, to give the council more time to make a decision on its future.

The pool is open between November and February each year.