Eddie Peters died in 2018 after being badly beaten. Police have made a fresh appeal for information. Photo / NZ Police

Eddie Peters died in 2018 after being badly beaten. Police have made a fresh appeal for information. Photo / NZ Police

Police have made a fresh appeal for help to piece together what happened in the lead-up to the violent death of Eddie Peters in Hastings in 2018.

Peters, 45, was found collapsed and bleeding on the driveway of a family member’s home on Diaz Drive in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere just after midnight on November 16, 2018.

He was badly beaten and died eight days later in Wellington Hospital.

No-one has been charged over his death and police continue to investigate.

Hawke’s Bay Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said new information would be revealed on Tuesday night’s Cold Case episode on TV1 (at 8.30pm).

He encouraged people to watch the show and contact police if they can help the investigation.

“Eddie had spent the afternoon and evening further along Diaz Drive at the tangi for an old friend, a senior member of the Mongrel Mob.

“He wasn’t a gang member himself but went to the tangi to pay his respects,” Keene said.

Eddie Peters was remembered by close friends as a lovable man who would do anything for others. Photo / Supplied

“We know that Eddie left there at about 11.30pm. He was attacked by one or more people further along Diaz Drive. The reasons as to why this happened are not entirely clear, but we need people to speak up and tell us what they know and who was involved.

“There are people who have information, and maybe saw what happened but are reluctant to talk with us.

“This was a serious assault which led to a man’s death. Eddie’s whānau continue to grieve for their loved father and friend.

“We’re hoping new details and fresh information will help us get the answers they need.”

Watch Cold Case, 8.30pm – 9.30pm, Tuesday 22 November on TV1 or later on TVNZ+