Hastings firefighters rescue Smokey the kitten from a drain

Smokey the kitten following the rescue. Photo / Facebook

An adventure gone wrong for a furry feline has ended with firefighters coming to the rescue in Hastings.

A hungry kitten was pulled from a drain along Williams St in Mahora about 6pm on Wednesday following a valiant rescue by Hastings firefighters.

"The brigade used a various array of equipment to entice the cat out of the drain," a NZ Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The kitten, which firefighters affectionately named Smokey, has since become something of a celebrity on social media after pictures were shared online of the rescue.

A firefighter rescuing the kitty. Photo / Facebook

Smokey was taken to VetsOne for a check over and he will be cared for and rehomed by the RSPCA.

VetsOne provided an update on the cat, which has been shared on Facebook.

"Smokey is doing very well. He was really hungry but no injuries," the post read.

"Thanks for everyone there for caring for him."

The cat's owner has not been found.