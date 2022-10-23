Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hastings' east-west divide deepens as petrol station replaces historic icecream shop

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine and James Pocock
6 mins to read
The existing icecream shop in Hastings alongside an artist's image for a new petrol station. Photo / Supplied

The existing icecream shop in Hastings alongside an artist's image for a new petrol station. Photo / Supplied

The owner of Hastings ice cream company Rush Munro's says plans for a petrol station to replace its 90-year-old ice cream shop will further create "two very distinct" sides to the city.

The iconic business

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today