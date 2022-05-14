The crash happened on the outskirts of Hastings. Photo / File

A person involved in a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Hastings has died.

Police confirmed one person died after the crash on Railway Rd South in Longlands about 7.30am on Saturday.

There was no-one else in the vehicle.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire services also responded to the crash site and it appeared the car had gone into a hedge.

The road was closed following the crash between Davis Rd and Longlands Rd East.