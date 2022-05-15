Hawkes Bay Today
Marathon moments: Hawke's Bay flooded with happy athletes
Pink ladies cross the line in the 10km walk in support of cancer patient Di Snee.
The runners and walkers might have shivered a little in brusque temperatures before races got under way, but it was a great day for breaking records in ideal running conditions.
Just over 5000 people entered the multiple events in the New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Hawke's Bay Marathon on Saturday.
Records were broken by the elite athletes and smiles were cracked as many participants reflected on their finishing achievements.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there.