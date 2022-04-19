The community family fun day will be held at Flaxmere Park on April 30 from 10am to 2pm. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hastings community family fun day is set for Flaxmere Park at the end of the month.

The family-friendly event will have music, kai, bounce castles, market stalls, party trains and more.

Entry is free, and there will be spot prizes and limited free-food tickets.

Hastings District Council has said it will have all the fun of a festival in one awesome package, and hopes to bring people together and take a break from the everyday routine.

The community family fun day is believed will raise people's spirits after the past few years dealing with isolation.

HDC partners include the Ministry of Social Development, Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Health Hawke's Bay, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, and Ngāti Kahungunu Inc.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the idea to hold a family-friendly fun day to help uplift the community and thank people for their support in keeping the community safe during the pandemic.

"We want to thank whānau for caring and looking after each other to help us get through and acknowledge our amazing health and welfare professionals who have worked tirelessly," Hazlehurst said.

The whole community is encouraged to go to the award-winning Flaxmere Park and get amongst the festivities.

Flaxmere councillor and Hastings ambassador Henare O'Keefe said the event was about bringing laughter and joy back after an unprecedented two years.

"Families have been forced into isolation, and it is time to come out and show love and kindness toward one another."

"This is truly a festival for the people of the people by the people," O'Keefe said.

A vaccination station will also be set up at the community fun day for people to get themselves and their tamariki vaccinated if wanted.