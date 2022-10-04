L-R Bayden Barber, Sophie Siers, Geraldine Travers, Henare O'Keefe and Peleti Oli all say goodbye to HDC. Photo / Supplied

Departing Hastings councillors were farewelled at the last full council meeting ahead of the close of the voting period for this year's local government elections.

The Hastings District Council farewelled five councillors not seeking re-election.

Departing councillors are Henare O'Keefe, Bayden Barber, Geraldine Travers, Peleti Oli and Sophie Siers.

At the meeting, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said all five had made a huge contribution to the council and Hastings as a whole.

"My thanks go to all who have served the council and community over the past three years, including our councillors, staff, Rural Community Board, Heretaunga Takato Noa Māori standing committee, and our iwi and government partners," Hazlehurst said.

Looking back on the years, the Hastings Mayor said, "we have achieved a lot in what's been an exciting time for Heretaunga Hastings."

The longest-standing of the five councillors, Henare O'Keefe, was first elected for council in 2007.

Over the past 15 years, the O'keefe cared for others and has given devoted, loyal service to the Flaxmere community and the wider Hastings district.

"His passion and dedication have significantly enhanced the wellbeing of his beloved Flaxmere whānau, all with the unwavering support of his beloved Pam," Hazlehurst said.

O'Keefe championed the "It's Flaxmere's Time project, bringing new houses, a new supermarket and a new skate park to Flaxmere.

The mayor said that as Hastings ambassador, he has hosted many civic and citizenship events in his true all-embracing, full of fun, and ever-loving style."

Recently appointed Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc chair Bayden Barber is standing down after six years on council and serving as an elected member of the Rural Community Board.

Hazlehurst said Barber had made a strong contribution and held key leadership roles for the council's priority projects, including safe drinking water, housing and district growth management.

"While at HDC, he has been the drive behind including strong Māori representation across the council and the community resulting in Hastings/Heretaunga's first Māori ward, Takitimu," she said.

Barber "has passionately contributed to council's cultural awareness of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its growing inclusion of te reo Māori throughout the organisation," Hazlehurst said.

Geraldine Travers is also leaving after six years with the HDC.

Hazlehurst said Travers had demonstrated strong advocacy for community projects and plans and contributed to preserving the district's history.

The Hastings Mayor said Travers' "committee leadership and governance across the council's services, projects and programmes have been invaluable.

"She has advocated passionately for the needs and aspirations of a Mahora Community Plan and led the development of the council's multicultural strategy – her dedicated service is appreciated."

Elected in 2019, Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli, the HDC's first Pasifika Samoan councillor, has decided not to run for re-election.

Oli has been a true community champion, particularly in being a voice for the Pasifika community, Hazlehurst said.

"As council's first Pasifika Samoan councillor, Peleti has strengthened the relationship between our Pasifika community and council by introducing new Pasifika and multicultural celebrations to the council chamber," Hazlehurst said.

"The young councillor has also championed 'It's Fabulous Flaxmere's Time' and shows his love for his people through many community events, including the first Fia Fia Day, and sometimes giving free haircuts to raise money for his community.

"We are grateful for the difference he's made," Hazlehurst said.

Sophie Siers leaves after one term to run for election on the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

Mayor Hazlehurst acknowledged Siers' contribution to improving the district's environmental health through the Eco Districts committee and strong support for community initiatives.

Siers "has led Kahuranaki's aspirational community plans and championed the Waimārama Pou and Gateway project and she's a committed conserver and protector of our natural resources and has also been a valued member of the Rural Community Board."