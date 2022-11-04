Ngāti Kahungunu Mike Paku, INZ Philip Hastings, councillor Eileen Lawson, mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Ministry for Ethnic Communities Enatha Musabe and HDC chief executive Nigel Bickle. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council is now part of Immigration New Zealand's (INZ) Welcoming Communities programme.



With more than 17 per cent of the Hastings community comprised of people born outside of New Zealand, the HDC wants to do more to connect with the diverse community.

Since adopting the Multicultural Strategy in 2020, the HDC has been working with INZ around establishing the Welcoming Communities programme.

Hastings has joined 26 councils across 12 regions working with their communities to put out the welcome mat to newcomers - recent migrants, former refugees and international students.

On October 29, representatives from Immigration, the Ministry for Ethnic Communities and the council joined mayor Sandra Hazlehurst to sign a commitment that formally recognises the district as part of INZ's programme.

Joining the Welcoming Communities initiative was a key action in the Hastings Multicultural Strategy, Te Rautaki Kākano Maha o Heretaunga.

The programme is an opportunity for the council to support new arrivals to the district by developing and delivering welcoming activities.

Representatives from Immigration New Zealand, Ministry for Ethnic Communities and Council, joined mayor Sandra Hazlehurst to officially commit to the Welcoming Communities initiative. Photo / Supplied

Welcoming Communities creates neighbourhoods where people can belong, participate, contribute and thrive.

Hazlehurst said, "We know it can be difficult to set up in a new place, especially if you are learning a new language and don't necessarily know anyone.

"Hastings already celebrates its diverse community in many ways, including events such as showcasing international language weeks and holding or supporting special ceremonies and events for occasions like Samoa Independence Day, Fiafia Day, and most recently, Diwali."

The mayor explained the Welcoming Communities programme supports the district's current activities and gives the council room for new activities to be developed to support newcomers to be included and participate in our community.

With the new programme, the HDC hopes to provide opportunities to share knowledge and best practice from across New Zealand and internationally.

The council still has some work to be done after signing the paperwork.

It is looking into appointing a dedicated staff member to establish and facilitate the implementation of the Welcoming Communities programme.

The next step for Hastings is finding out what policies, services, programmes and activities are already offered in the district and what else the council can do for its diverse community.