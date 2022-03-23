Bayden Barber, Hastings District Council strategy and policy committee chairman. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council is working on a plan to tackle the rapid and significant growth experienced in the district.

A council spokeswoman said it will take an extensive work programme to manage Hastings district's future growth.

The work programme will be known as the Future Growth Unit.

Last week, the council's strategy and policy committee presented a paper outlining work needed to respond to the projected growth over the next three to five years.

Committee chairman Bayden Barber believes this growth contributes to a severe housing shortage and strong uptake of residential and industrial development capacity.

"As a council, we're dealing with the current housing crisis, large consenting volumes and projected demand for more land for industrial growth," Barber said.

The increase in infrastructure required to provide for growth and upcoming Government legislation changes must also be considered.

"At the heart of all of this work, we also need to protect our fertile soils. We can't kill the goose that lays the golden egg," Barber said.

"The Future Growth Unit will lead and co-ordinate our planning to manage for growth while also dealing with large volumes of building and resource consents."

Specialist resources are being applied within the unit and a work programme is being finalised that will include a Future Development Strategy.

The Future Development Strategy is required under the Government's National Policy Statement on Urban Development 2020.

Barber said the council alone can't do the work.

"The committee paper outlines the need for partner engagement, particularly with mana whenua and other local authorities," he said.

The paper highlights the need for thorough and robust planning and investment that can withstand possible future appeals to the Environment Court.

While the council is not yet able to amend the Long Term Plan to account for future infrastructure investment requirements, the draft Annual Plan 2022/23 will contain a section outlining this need.

The Hastings District Council will receive regular updates on the work of the Future Growth Unit.