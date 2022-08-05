Creative Communities Scheme applications for the upcoming funding round are open until August 19. Photo / Supplied

Applications for the second Creative Communities Scheme funding round are now open.

The Hasting District Council is encouraging the region's creatives to apply for the money on offer.

The funding for the scheme is provided by Creative New Zealand, which aims to increase the range, diversity and participation in the arts in the community.

Applicants can apply through Napier and Hastings councils and submit their application to both councils if their project involves residents from both areas and the funding requests are for different components of the project.



Past regional recipients have included artists and art exhibitions, community event organisers, performance workshops, comedy and music shows, and theatre and youth initiatives.



The size of individual grants range from $500 to $4000.



Hastings District Council community grants and partnerships adviser Kev Carter explained the scheme was about increasing diversity and participation in the arts in communities.



"These initiatives help encourage a sense of place and belonging through the many different forms of the arts, enriching and promoting our unique attributes and the cultural diversity in our communities," Carter said.



Napier City Council's acting community services director Darran Gillies said he encourages anyone working on an art project or in a group to get an application in and give it a go.

"We have so much hidden talent in Hawke's Bay; it is wonderful to have the Creative Communities Funding Scheme available to help shine the spotlight on these otherwise hidden gems," Gillies said.

The assessment committee aims to support as many applications as possible each year, providing grassroots funding to diverse initiatives that notably impact the development of the arts in Hastings.



Applications for the upcoming funding round are open now and close on August 19.

For more information search grants and funding at: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz or www.napier.govt.nz