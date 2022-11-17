Local dance studio takes on classic mermaid tale for end of year recital. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy dance and looking for something a little different to do? Go check out a Hastings dance studio’s version of Under the Sea.

Although many of us know The Little Mermaid as a classic Disney movie, before that it was a dark tale written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen.

Like Disney, the Havelock North K Studio of Dance has chosen to perform its version of Andersen’s iconic Little Mermaid story.

About 120 dancers aged 3 to 19 from Havelock North K Studio of Dance have come together to perform their end-of-year recital at Toitoi HB Arts and Events Centre on December 4.

Loosley based on Andersen’s story, the studio’s dance recital Under the Sea will tell the story of Aria, the youngest daughter of the Mer King, who is dissatisfied with life under the sea.

Aria longs to go above the surface and be with the humans; however, the Mer king has forbidden contact with the humans.

Hopelessly in love with the charming mortal prince Ernest, a desperate Aria summons up her courage and strikes up a deal with the cunning and terrible Sea Witch.

Mermaids and pearls, sea anemone, rainbow fish, jelly fish, eels, sailors and seagulls all get involved in helping Aria make her wish come true.

At the show’s end, senior students will finish the Under the Sea performance with three more classical items.

Dance teacher at K Studio of Dance, Kerry Mackenzie, said the recital will be great family entertainment with lots of colourful costumes.

“It is a lovely way to finish the year after all the students’ hard work throughout the year on exams,” Mackenzie said.

Tickets are available at I- Site Hastings Visitor Information Centre and Eventfinda.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



