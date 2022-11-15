Like a snail John Wakeman sold his section in Hastings and moved his house so he and his wife can be closer to the grandchildren at Mangaroa. Reporter Maddisyn Jeffares, Video Warren Buckland

Like a snail John Wakeman sold his section in Hastings and moved his house so he and his wife can be closer to the grandchildren at Mangaroa. Reporter Maddisyn Jeffares, Video Warren Buckland

After spending 46 years in their Hastings city house, Dr John Wakeman, 82 and his wife Sue, 78, loved the house so much they took it with them 10km to a lifestyle block.

Both retired now; the couple knew they would have to start thinking about their next steps and decided they would like to live next door to their daughter rather than move into a rest home.

The couple has owned land next to their daughter for years, so the real question was, do they build a new house or move the one they already had?

“Being quite fond of the old house, we decided to pick up the old house like a good snail and move slowly out here,” he said.

The large family home once sat on quite a few acres of land when first built almost 100 years ago; however, as Hasting grew, the house became boxed in by other homes.

Alwyn Fryer of Brittons housemovers with and house owner John Wakeman once the old house made it to its new home. Photo / Warren Buckland

John believes the house will look much better on the plot of land with the wide open spaces and hilly backdrop.

While the move is an exciting new beginning, and the two are bringing their house full of memories, Sue can’t help but be a bit sad that she had to leave her lovely garden, which she had been cultivating for over 46 years.

After six months of planning, Tuesday was D-day for the house move, split in half and on two trucks, it took more than three hours to move it to its new site.

John and Sue Wakeman's house leaving its original site from Davis Street Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Seeing everything coming apart was rather shocking, John said.

“Moving all the furniture out, we could see how shabby it was getting, as the wallpaper has faded, and we didn’t notice until we started clearing out the house,” he said.

The house was split in half the day before, loaded on two trucks in the early morning hours on November 15, weaving through the Hastings roads from 9am to 12pm.

Unison lift wires as John and Sue Wakeman's house is driven down Maraekakaho Rd by Brittons Housemovers. Photo / Warren Buckland

Before Britton Housemovers could agree to the move and give John and Sue a quote, they had to get permission from the Hastings District Council to remove a few trees and then had to ask Unison to help get turned off power-lines lowered and turned off so the house could pass through.

Britton Housemovers Hawke’s Bay manager Elwyn Fryer said, “we had issues getting out of town trees were too tight, power-lines were too low; however, once everything was organised, the move ran smoothly.”

Once the house made it to the Ru Collin Rd lifestyle block, Sue let out a sigh of relief as the trucks brought her house through the gate.

John and Sue Wakeman's house weaving its way through the streets of Hastings on its way to the new site. Photo / Warren Buckland

However, Sue said the couple wouldn’t be moving back into their house for another six months at least, as there are quite a few renovations and touch-ups she wants to do after seeing her house cut in half.

They will stay with family just over the fence from where their home is currently sitting.

Right now, the land is a big grassy field, and John is looking forward to doing some landscaping.

While Sue will be working on creating a new garden for herself after renovations to the house are complete or at least under way.

Both are excited to be closer to their grandchildren and become even more involved in their daily lives.

When asked what he is most looking forward to being close to the family and a little further away from the city, John said, “I will be sitting back in my armchair and listening to the kids’ cricket debates while looking out over the hills.”





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air











