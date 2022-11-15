Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hastings couple moves their 100-year-old house on to lifestyle block to be closer to family

Maddisyn Jeffares
By
3 mins to read
Like a snail John Wakeman sold his section in Hastings and moved his house so he and his wife can be closer to the grandchildren at Mangaroa. Reporter Maddisyn Jeffares, Video Warren Buckland

Like a snail John Wakeman sold his section in Hastings and moved his house so he and his wife can be closer to the grandchildren at Mangaroa. Reporter Maddisyn Jeffares, Video Warren Buckland

After spending 46 years in their Hastings city house, Dr John Wakeman, 82 and his wife Sue, 78, loved the house so much they took it with them 10km to a lifestyle block.

Both retired

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today