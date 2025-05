Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

2 May, 2025 02:00 AM 2 mins to read

Hastings councillor Eileen Lawson is stepping down.

Hastings District councillor Eileen Lawson is stepping down effective May 2 to focus on her wellbeing.

“Over the past year, I’ve been managing the challenges of an autoimmune condition which has required a more focused approach to my role,” Lawson said.

“While maintaining my commitment to council and governance decision meetings, I’ve had to step back from broader council duties such as public events.”

Lawson, who represented the Hastings/Havelock North ward, was elected in a byelection in 2018.