Molly Nilsson, from Hastings, scours a selection of the thousands of books up for sale at last weekend’s annual Lions Club book sale. Photo / Paul Taylor

This year’s annual Hastings book sale pulled in $2000 more than the last one, following a better-than-expected turnout at the Tomoana Showgrounds.

The Hastings Lions Club had 60,000 books on display for the thousands of keen readers that attended.

Club president Alan Harvey said “a couple hundred people” were in line before doors opened last Saturday and Sunday, queuing “past the end of the grandstand.”

Hastings Lions Club members David Mardon (left) and Alan Harvey (right) at the Tomoana showgrounds hall in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Last year, sales were $32,000, and the Lions Club expected that figure to drop this year.

“But we sold $34,000 worth!”

Some of the keenest customers were book dealers and collectors, many of whom have their own book businesses.

“They buy them from us for $3, say, and sell them online for $9. One chap got all the ones he wanted, and he paid about $700 for his lot.”

Harvey says they appreciate the book traders because they know authors, genres, and what sells.

“It’s a win for them, and it’s a win for us.”

Max Kelly, 6, and Poppy Kelly, 4, from Havelock North at the Lions book sale, held at the Showgrounds Exhibition hall in Hastings/Heretaunga. Photo / Paul Taylor.

One man who enjoys war books “wasn’t there [this year], which was a big surprise.”

The club is still working through disposal costs for the unsold books - that cost about $5000 last year.

“It’s a fact of life now,” says Harvey.

Early-birds tended to head straight for their favourite categories on arrival.

“But 10 minutes later, they’re spread out all over the hall. It felt like a really busy shop.”

Meanwhile, late arrivals tend to browse more, according to Harvey, but “a lot of the favourites are gone by then.”

People lining up for the Lions book sale before the doors open at the Showgrounds Exhibition Hall in Heretaunga/Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Proceeds from the book sale allow the Hastings Lions Club to fund its various charitable causes like youth leadership, playgrounds, community clean-ups, and disaster help.

“I’m just really happy that the community supports our sale in force, like they have before.”

Make sure it’s in your calendar for November next year so you can get in before all the best ones disappear.