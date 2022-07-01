Hastings Choral Society in concert for first time in a year

Hastings Choral Society will perform Vivaldi's Gloria, Faure's Requiem and Gloria Tonga at their Glorious Glorias concert this Sunday, and collect donations to provide aid to Tonga. Photo / Supplied

Hastings Choral Society will celebrate its 36th anniversary this Sunday with its first concert after nearly a year of cancelled performances due to Covid.

The Glorious Glorias concert will see the choir perform Vivaldi's Gloria, one of the first pieces the choir performed in concert in 1986, John Wells' Gloria Tonga, originally written for a Tongan choir in Auckland, and Faure's Requiem.

Gloria Tonga composer John Wells will be accompanying the choir on the organ for the concert.

Featuring as a soloist for the very first time will be talented young local soprano Miharu Nagata.

She will be joined by Caroline Hickman and choir members Elizabeth Gawler and Khalael Uelese.

The choir aims to gather donations at the concert through the Anglican Missions for Tonga to help provide relief following the volcanic eruption and tsunami earlier this year.

The choir first formed in 1986 under the direction of Kath Barry before Joe Christensen took over in 2007.

A book the choir has produced to mark the anniversary, called 'Our Singing Years – so far…', will be available to purchase from choir members and at the concert.

Glorious Glorias will be presented at St Matthew's Church, King St, Hastings on Sunday, July 3 at 2pm.

Tickets cost $25 and will be available at the door.