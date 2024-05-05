Voyager 2023 media awards
Hastings byelection: Who are the Takitimu and Heretaunga candidates and what are their priorities?

James Pocock
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today
10 mins to read
Heather Te Au-Skipworth, Takitimu Māori ward candidate (front right), with Heretaunga general ward candidates Tawhana Chadwick (centre) and Melanie Petrowski at the Cape Coast Community Group's Meet the Candidates event. Photo / Paul Taylor

Candidates in the Hastings District Council byelection have shared their biggest concerns and priorities as voting opens up for two seats across two wards.

A byelection was announced in February with

