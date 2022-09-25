Hastings Blossom Festival 2022

35PT240922blossy.JPG The Hits' bubble cannon went down a treat. Photo / Paul Taylor

23PT240922blossy.JPG The steam tractor was a highlight for some kids, but not all. Photo / Paul Taylor

02PT240922blossy.JPG The Indonesian community of Hawke's Bay were well represented. Photo / Paul Taylor

12PT240922blossy.JPG Look up! The stilt walkers put on a show. Photo / Paul Taylor

04PT240922blossy.JPG The Falun Dafa movement, also known as Falun Gong, drummed their way through the centre of Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

15PT240922blossy.JPG Akaal Riders Club makes their entrance. Photo / Paul Taylor



The "incredible" Blossom Parade and the accompanying festival held over the weekend attracted the biggest crowd Hastings' longest-serving councillor says he's seen in decades.

"It was an incredible parade for three reasons," Cr Kevin Watkins said of the colourful parade, which attracted thousands of spectators on Saturday.

The Hits' bubble cannon went down a treat. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Indonesian community of Hawke's Bay were well represented. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Number one was the weather played its part and came right for the parade, and we got all the floats home before it started to rain again.

"Secondly, it was the biggest crowd I have seen in probably 40 years... it was reminiscent of the glory days of the parade in the 1960s.

The steam tractor was a highlight for some kids, but not all. Photo / Paul Taylor

Akaal Riders Club makes their entrance. Photo / Paul Taylor

"And thirdly, the number of participants and the floats, there was great variation and colour and a lot of people had put a lot of energy into them."

He said the parade was "so much part of our Hastings DNA" and it was great to see it return after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

Look up! The stilt-walkers put on a show. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Falun Dafa movement, also known as Falun Gong, drummed their way through the centre of Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Over 50 floats and entries took part in the parade this year, which travelled through Hastings CBD.