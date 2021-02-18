Hastings Art Gallery to open seven days, resume longer hours

After opening hours were cut following the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown seven day opening times will resume shortly. Photo / File

Hastings City Art Gallery will be open seven days a week again. The gallery reduced its hours after last year's lockdown.

From February 28, the gallery will return to opening seven days until June this year - Monday to Saturday from 10am-4.30pm, and on Sundays from 1pm-4pm, the same hours that the library is open.

But after June the hours will be reviewed.

Gallery manager Paula Murdoch said staff are excited to be open longer with increased numbers coming to the gallery since the 2020 lockdown.

Currently on display and closing February 28 is EAST2020, a selection of works from 54 Hawke's Bay artists – including paintings, ceramics, large-scale photography, video and sculptural installations.

Held once every two years, the collection gives a snapshot of some of the work Hawke's Bay has to offer.

Also running is award-winning New Plymouth artist Jordan Barnes' exhibition The Artist and the Ego which opened in the Holt Gallery. It runs until May 2.

As well as stunning hyper-realistic portraits, this collection features film and music pieces – inspired by his study of the human condition through social observations and personal relationships.

Coming up is Still Life with Moving Parts, curated by Anna Crichton and opening February 27.

The works are created by outsider artists from A Supported Life – an agency that works with the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Health to empower people with intellectual disabilities through supported accommodation, lifestyle planning and development.

In the exhibition, the 16 artists have presented different visual constructions, a different way of seeing, unconventional ideas.