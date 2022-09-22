A man being taken into custody next to Windsor Park. Photo / Warren Buckland

Armed police have arrested one man who allegedly fired a gun in Hastings.

The arrest took place at Windsor Park in Hastings about 11.40am on Friday, after nearby schools were placed into lockdown as a precaution.

"One person has been arrested following a report of a firearm being discharged on Jervois St, Mayfair, about 11.25am," a police spokeswoman said.

"No injuries were reported.

"There has been an increased police presence in the area and schools in the area were advised to keep students inside as a precaution.

"Cordons have been stood down. We thank members of the public for their patience."

A witness at the scene said he saw about seven police cars and armed police along Grove Rd and one man being taken into custody about 11.40am.

He said police dispersed soon after.