Hastings and Napier under water restrictions ahead of dry summer

By Rafaella Melo
Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Water restrictions have been imposed in Napier and Hastings.

Hastings and Napier residents are now under Level 2 water restrictions as part of an effort to conserve water supplies ahead of the dry summer months.

The restrictions, introduced by the two local councils, come in response to ongoing dry weather and increased water usage in the region for the past few weeks.

Under the new restrictions, all residents who source water from Napier City Council or Hastings District Council’s public supply are allowed to use hoses and sprinklers only from 6am to 8am, and from 7pm to 9pm every second day.

Homes with odd numbers can water on odd dates, and homes with even numbers on even dates.

According to the councils, these early steps are hoped to prevent more severe water restrictions as the season progresses. Hastings District Council said Waimārama may see stricter limitations ahead of the Christmas period, based on trends from previous years.

To set an example, the councils will also adjust their watering schedules for public parks and gardens in line with the new restrictions.

The councils have provided tips for how residents can further support conservation efforts by implementing additional water-saving measures both inside and outside the home.

Tips for saving water inside the home:

  • Check for leaks and fix any leaking taps, pipes or cisterns.
  • Use “eco” settings on dishwashers and washing machines if available and don’t run them unless they are full.
  • Scrape dirty dishes rather than rinsing.
  • Turn off taps while brushing teeth.
  • Take shorter showers.
  • Limit toilet flushing: if it’s yellow, let it mellow.
  • Store drinking water in the fridge instead of running the tap cold.

Tips for saving water outside the home:

  • Follow the water restrictions.
  • Don’t water the concrete, use a directional sprinkler.
  • Reuse “grey water” from the washing machine on lawns and gardens where possible.
  • Use a bucket of water when washing the car, rather than the hose.
  • Use a broom to clean paths rather than a hose.
