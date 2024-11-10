Water restrictions have been imposed in Napier and Hastings.

Hastings and Napier residents are now under Level 2 water restrictions as part of an effort to conserve water supplies ahead of the dry summer months.

The restrictions, introduced by the two local councils, come in response to ongoing dry weather and increased water usage in the region for the past few weeks.

Under the new restrictions, all residents who source water from Napier City Council or Hastings District Council’s public supply are allowed to use hoses and sprinklers only from 6am to 8am, and from 7pm to 9pm every second day.

Homes with odd numbers can water on odd dates, and homes with even numbers on even dates.

According to the councils, these early steps are hoped to prevent more severe water restrictions as the season progresses. Hastings District Council said Waimārama may see stricter limitations ahead of the Christmas period, based on trends from previous years.