Lifeguards will patrol the popular swimming beaches along Hardinge Rd this summer. Photograph by Warren Buckland.

Lifeguards will patrol the popular swimming beaches along Hardinge Rd this summer. Photograph by Warren Buckland.

Napier’s Hardinge Rd is loved for its waterfront playground, its “hot chicks” and its “cool cats’. Now surf lifeguards will make the popular stretch of shore their home base to help beachgoers enjoy a safe summer.

Guards from Pacific Surf Lifesaving Club will patrol the Hardinge Rd beaches, from Perfume Point to Port Beach, from this month until next March. This is a change of location from their previous patrol area of Marine Parade, which after extensive research has been deemed unsafe for swimming.

The move responds to a Surf Life Saving New Zealand coast safety report this year that signalled a need for surf lifeguard patrols at Ahuriri, Port and Sandy beaches. It also found Marine Parade had no need for surf patrols over summer due to the extremely low numbers of beach users.

Dr Mick Kearney of Surf Life Saving NZ says it is a positive outcome for locals and visitors who make the most of the beaches over summer.

“This is a great initiative and benefits everyone involved as there will be increased safety measures at some of Napier’s busiest swimming locations all through summer,” Mick says.

Pacific Surf Life Saving Club will have a tower based in front of the Harbour View Motel, with flags on Hardinge Rd Beach between Perfume Point and Hot Chick. The Napier City Council’s acting chief executive, Richard Munneke, supports the move and commends Surf Life Saving NZ for giving its time and expertise for the investigation and subsequent report.

“It makes sense for lifeguards to go where the people are,” Richard says. “Marine Parade beach is completely unsafe for swimming. It is really important the Napier community helps spread the word to visitors that may not be aware of the dangers: Stay well away from the water at Marine Parade.”

Surf lifeguards will start weekend patrols on Saturday, December 3 which will run until Sunday, March 5, 2023. Council-funded weekday lifeguards will also patrol the area over the school holidays, from December 19 to January 27.