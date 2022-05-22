Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hamish Bidwell: We all need to have a say on country's name

3 minutes to read
Hamish Bidwell says the renaming of our country should be put to the vote just as the flag debate was. Photo / NZME

Hamish Bidwell says the renaming of our country should be put to the vote just as the flag debate was. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Bidwell

OPINION:
Were you one of those New Zealanders who wrapped themselves in the flag debate?

Did one speak for you and your view of this nation? Did it signal your virtue and your care for your

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.