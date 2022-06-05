Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hamish Bidwell: Thank goodness for these true national treasures

3 minutes to read
"I won't dwell on the monarchy, because frankly they're an embarrassment and an irrelevance. Albeit an expensive one.,'' writes Hamish Bidwell.

"I won't dwell on the monarchy, because frankly they're an embarrassment and an irrelevance. Albeit an expensive one.,'' writes Hamish Bidwell.

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Bidwell

I'll never forget being told what a knighthood was worth.

Of a person who coveted one, the lobbying that took place on their behalf and then finally the sum of money that was paid to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.