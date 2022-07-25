Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hamish Bidwell: Shocked over maternity service review

3 minutes to read
Hamish Bidwell is shocked at the review of the maternity services within Hawke's Bay District Health Board (HBDHB). Photo / Paul Taylor

Hamish Bidwell is shocked at the review of the maternity services within Hawke's Bay District Health Board (HBDHB). Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Bidwell

I've sat on this topic for a while now.

Partly out of shock and partly disbelief.

A review, as some of you will remember, of maternity services within Hawke's Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) facilities

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.