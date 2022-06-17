Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hamish Bidwell: Is our can-do attitude disappearing?

3 minutes to read
While the Hastings District Council are yet to receive any formal objection to a proposed film studio at Te Awanga, word is that the process has not run entirely smoothly, says Hamish Bidewll.

While the Hastings District Council are yet to receive any formal objection to a proposed film studio at Te Awanga, word is that the process has not run entirely smoothly, says Hamish Bidewll.

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Bidwell

We wait with baited breath to learn if Hawke's Bay might become a centre for cinematic excellence.

While the Hastings District Council are yet to receive any formal objection to a proposed film studio at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.