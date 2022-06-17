While the Hastings District Council are yet to receive any formal objection to a proposed film studio at Te Awanga, word is that the process has not run entirely smoothly, says Hamish Bidewll.

While the Hastings District Council are yet to receive any formal objection to a proposed film studio at Te Awanga, word is that the process has not run entirely smoothly, says Hamish Bidewll.

We wait with baited breath to learn if Hawke's Bay might become a centre for cinematic excellence.

While the Hastings District Council are yet to receive any formal objection to a proposed film studio at Te Awanga, word is that the process has not run entirely smoothly.

Production company No8 Films Ltd maintains it is still their intention to build the facility on local farmland, but it's understood some neighbouring residents retain strong reservations and have until June 27 to formally express those.

At the heart of the issue is a paper road that will have to become an actual road, in order for the studio to be built and then used as access for those who'll work there.

There's an increasing level of stress for all parties involved, who find themselves in the middle of a philosophical argument about whose rights matter most.

On one hand you have the landowners, No8 Films and potentially thousands of Hawke's Bay people who could benefit from having Hollywood A-Listers shooting big-budget films in the region. And on the other, a disgruntled minority who fear their serenity being spoiled by Oscar winners popping in and out on helicopters.

Hamish Bidwell

Just as a quick aside, I see an outfit called the Eastern Screen Alliance are trying to lend their weight to No8 Films' endeavours.

In an effort to extol the virtues of a film studio, and celebrate Hawke's Bay's storied industry history, a recent Eastern Screen Alliance press release mentioned the upcoming 40th anniversary of the film Utu.

Starring Anzac Wallace, the film was shot in Hawke's Bay by "local legends" Greg Murphy and Bruno Lawrence, the alliance said.

Now Greg Murphy is an absolutely bona fide local legend. Just of the motor racing variety.

Geoff Murphy, who lived at Waimarama for many years, directed Utu.

I digress.

There are several hundred houses about to be built around the corner from me. Am I doing handstands? No, not really.

I doubt Havelock North has the infrastructure to absorb that many new residents, what with full schools, doctors not taking on patients and rarely a spare parking space to be seen in the village.

But as a relatively new resident myself, it would be a bit rich to complain about others moving here too.

This farmland at Te Awanga Downs, like that in my neighbourhood, will be developed. The hope was it would be for film studios, in an area of the property that would be unseen by everyone else.

Instead, I can only presume - because it's happened already - a highly-visible plot of land will be sold to developers to build more houses.

I'd have thought a film studio, which created ongoing jobs and income for people in a variety of local industries, would be the kind of thing Hawke's Bay folk would get behind.

After all, you'd hate this region to gain a reputation for being a place that doesn't embrace industry and innovation.

The demand from Hollywood for facilities and locations means No8 Films will end up breaking ground somewhere. New Zealand boasts too much expertise, too much stunning scenery and too much of a reputation for supporting creativity for that not to happen.

The only sadness would be Hawke's Bay not becoming the region where it does.

More broadly, I worry that our can-do attitude is disappearing. That can't-do is replacing it, because we're anxious not to affront anyone.

Worse still, the majority have become accustomed to believing minority interests will inevitably prevail.