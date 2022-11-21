Giselle Clements (pictured) , Patrick Power and Caroline Hickman are the soloists for Messiah. Photo / Supplied

Hasting Choral Society is rehearsing Handel’s wonderful Messiah under the baton of its musical director, Joe Christensen.

This joy-filled work will be guaranteed to raise the spirits of everyone when it is performed in early December at Village Baptist Church in Havelock North.

This work premiered in 1742 and is now known and loved throughout the world. Handel rewrote parts of Messiah to better meet the abilities of soloists and the available instruments with each of the original 113 performances. Mozart re-orchestrated it in 1789. Historically, the Messiah has continued to change with the ensembles that perform it.

For this concert the choir is excited to have John Wells as its accompanist once again, this time on his impressive portable organ, which he will be bringing from Auckland. John was the organist for the choir in its Glorious Glorias concert this year.

The soloists are some of Hawke’s Bay’s best singers and include Patrick Power, Giselle Clements and Caroline Hickman.

Power has had a distinguished international career, singing some 60 principal tenor roles in nine languages for the leading opera houses and festivals in 15 countries. He teaches voice at Woodford House, Iona College and Havelock North High School, as well as working with advanced students in his home studio in rural Havelock North and at Massive Music Studio Hastings.

Clements is a regular performer in concerts locally and had appeared as a soloist for Taupo Choral, Rotorua Choral and Hamilton Civic Choir as well as Hastings Choral Society. She has been a past finalist in the New Zealand Aria competition.

Caroline Hickman regularly performs with a wide range of choirs in Hawke’s Bay and recently sang with Hastings Choral Society in its Glorious Glorias concert this year.

The fourth soloist is bass Jasper Ross who will be debuting in his first professional performance. He started competing in aria competitions only last year, but then won the Mona Ross Cup for the best under-21 performance at the 2021 Norah Howell Aria in Hamilton. He studies with Patrick Power and is showing considerable promise.

The Hastings Choral Society is taking the opportunity at this concert to take up a collection to benefit Cranford Hospice’s Family Support Team.

This performance of the Messiah will be at 2pm on Sunday, December 4, at Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Rd, Havelock North.

Tickets are $25 adults and $5 children and are available from choir members, through hastingschoral.gmail.com or at the door.