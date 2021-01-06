Guinane St popular win in Dannevirke Christmas Lights

3 Guinane best house winner of the judge and popular votes.

Terry and Julie Walker were the unanimous winners of the 2020 For Homes Christmas Lights competition with their display in 3 Guinane St.

It involved over 60,000 lights and featured a new tractor and trailer to add to their wonderful display last year.

There were 12 entries in the homes competition with four new entrants, the popular vote for new entrant going to 34 Gordon St.

KB Ford judged best business by the judges.

Some of the regular entrants had upped their game to a level matching the best of the cities and the full busload of viewers on December 21 really marvelled at the creativity shown.

High St was highly decorated as well by the 11 businesses which took part, with as many again which decorated but did not enter. Shires' amazing display took the popular display but the judges went for Snoopy in KB Ford's window.

Results are as follows:

Businesses

Judges' Business Winner: KB Ford. Public Vote 1 Shires, 2 Dannevirke Pharmacy 3 KB Ford.

Houses :

Judges' Vote: 1 3 Guinane, 2 115 Ross Rd, 3 = 2 Manila St & 17 King St.

Public Vote: 1 3 Guinane, 2 2 Manila, 3 = 115 Ross Rd and 17 King St. Best new entrant 34 Gordon St.

In the Colouring Competition there was a large number of entries. Results:

5 Years & Under Winner: Layla Hartridge; 6-10 Years Winner: Sammy 7; 11 Years & Over Winner: Joey Wheeler.