Greg Murphy returns to Hampton Downs in 'fire-breathing monster'

Greg Murphy won't be at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000 action but Kiwis will see him in action at Hampton Downs 101.

Kiwi fans of the four-time Bathurst 1000 champion are in for a treat as Greg Murphy gets set to take on the Hampton Downs grid this month in a "fire-breathing monster".

After MIQ issues forced Kiwi Motorsport legend Murphy to pull out of Bathurst 2021, fans were left disappointed that they wouldn't get to see his return to Mount Panorama this year.

At Hampton Downs, Murphy will be lining up on a grid of exotic race cars worth more than $10 million up against some of the country's fastest GT3 machinery.

The Hawke's Bay local will be driving the Renault RS01, one of the most powerful one-make race-built cars by Renault.

Speed Works event managing director Geoff Short said Murphy will be racing the only Renault RS01 in New Zealand.

"It will be the first time the 600-horsepower fire-breathing monster has raced," Short said.

Murphy is expected to race at Hampton Downs in the open GT category on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19.

"There's no question Murph will be a force to be reckoned with around the challenging twists and turns of Hampton Downs," Short said.

The Supercar star is no stranger to the Hampton Downs track. At 21, his name was etched into history and onto the famous New Zealand Grand Prix trophy.

"But, he's still going to have to work hard to add another win to the history books," Short said.

The only Renault RS01 in New Zealand and Hawke's Bay's Greg Murphy will be the one to race the 600-horsepower beast at Hampton Downs. Photo / Supplied

The race meeting will be the first major motorsport event held in New Zealand under the new traffic light system.

It will operate under the orange level, and it will be mandatory for all spectators to have vaccine passports to enter the event.

"There are 10 million reasons for fans of fast cars to make a weekend of it," Short said.



The Renault RS01 will be joined by the 700-horsepower V8 Brabham BT61, another unique speed machine that makes its New Zealand circuit debut.

Other new-to-NZ exotics from McLaren, Porsche and Lamborghini, will be joining the Renault RS01 and Brabham BT61.