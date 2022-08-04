Rotary members ready to plant pohutukawa in Marine Parade.

Members of the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows continued with their contributions towards beautifying the Napier environment and planting for carbon sink, with their third native plantings project over the past three months.

With the support of Napier City Council and a local contractor, Rotary members planted 240 native trees, shrubs and grasses adjacent to the Rotary Pathway near the shelter they built last year. The area is north of the Tutaekuri River, near the Kirsa Jensen Memorial. Three large pohutukawa were included, adding to 50 planted along the pathway in May, by the combined Napier Rotary Clubs. In time, the line of pohutukawa, lining the southern pathway, will add to the iconic Napier Marine Parade pines. It is unlikely the members involved will see the pohutukawa in their prime, but their great-grandchildren should, says Greenmeadows Rotary Club publicity officer Brian Hall.

In addition to the two mornings involved with the pathway plantings, Greenmeadows Rotarians in May planted more than 140 native trees and shrubs in Dolbel Reserve. Included were more than 50 kowhai, grown from seed by a club Rotarian. These added to a similar number of kowhai planted over the past two seasons.

"Hopefully, the "senior" members involved will be fit enough in four or more years to enjoy the flowering and birds they attract. Already, tui and bellbirds have been seen in the two and three-year kowhais," Brian says.