Greendale Tennis Club junior prizewinners after receiving their certificates and trophies.

A prizegiving to celebrate Greendale Tennis Club's junior championships was held on Sunday April 10, with trophies and certificates presented to the age group champions and runners-up.

The championships were played three weeks beforehand, with a total of 32 entries. Seven champions and seven runners-up were found, says junior coach Ian Smith.

"A highlight was under-19 champions Alex Cave and Hunter Every, both members who started at the club when aged only three-years-old. They have both risen through the years to being junior and senior club champions."

Alex won the Senior HB Residentials a couple of seasons ago and Hunter followed this up this year by winning the Hawke's Bay Senior Men's Residential Champion title.

"These are truly amazing results from such young and talented teenagers along with all the other prizewinners."

Club championships results

Under 19 Boys: Hunter Every, champion; Logan Margerison, runner-up

Under 19 Girls: Alexandra Cave, champion; Zoe Holland, runner-up

Under 15 Boys: not played

Under 15 Girls: M'Kenzi Cunningham, champion; Christine Huang, runner-up

Under 13 Boys: Nate Fraser, champion; Leo Morgan, runner-up

Under 13 Girls: Gemma Johnson, champion; Vanshika Vanshika, runner-up

Under 11 Boys: Levi Bayley, champion; Payton Thomsen, runner-up

Under 11 Girls: Amelia Horrocks, champion; Arabella Absolom, runner-up