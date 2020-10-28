Great atmosphere, great weather, great Market Day

Abbie Walshe with helpers Deklan and Lexi Reynolds and Azalea Byford promoting Enchanted Slumber Surprises - sold out for Halloween.

Pat Walshe, chairman of the Dannevirke Community Board, was smiling ear to ear on Friday, October 23 when Dannevirke Market Day was held in glorious, sunny, warm weather.

It was the best weather for October Market Day for many years after a run of awful conditions saw the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce cancel the event only for the community board to pick it up again last year.

Norsewood Lions were selling plants, socks and Christmas cakes.

On Friday High St footpaths barely had a spare space as retailers took the opportunity to display their wares outside, offering specials which resulted in good sales.

Lots of entrepreneurs took the chance to show off their creations ranging from hot chilli sauces to garden plants, wooden bowls, chessboards, chopping boards and toys to jewellery, particularly earrings of the most exquisite styles made of vinyl and leather, paua and bone.

A good number were new residents coming from as far away as Katikati, Auckland and Napier.

Many organisations were there to promote their causes like White Ribbon, getting ready for a big November, Waisplash encouraging people to use the pool and Probus getting the word out to seniors.

Clubs were out to fundraise - Rotary selling pancakes and sausages, Norsewood Lions plants, Christmas cakes and socks, Dannevirke Quilters and the Art Society selling creations from their previous weekend's displays and St John Cadets selling licorice.

There were some out of town businesses, Soo's Garden of Napier selling skincare products while ex-Dannevirke resident Sarah McDonald brought her Songbird Quilts down from Waipukurau.

The crowd came out in good numbers, one visitor saying he thought the lockdown experience had made people value opportunities like the market to get out and mix and mingle.