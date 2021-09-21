Grant applications extended due to lockdown

Ross Hadwin

The trustees of the Waireka Community Trust meet twice a year – usually in February and August – to consider grant applications from the community.

The latest grant round was scheduled to close on September 3, but as at that date, only a handful of applications had been received.

The trustees think some organisations may have been unable to complete their applications because of the Covid 19 level 4 and level 3 lockdowns so have extended the applications deadline to October 1.

Trustees will meet on October 11 to consider the applications.

Trustees are also aware that the lockdowns may have disrupted or even cancelled some events organisations were relying on for fundraising, incurring costs.

They are very aware that many community organisations rely on events as a means of fundraising.

Although the charitable objects of the Waireka Trust are very wide, trustees do not normally fund operational expenditure but because of the exceptional circumstances, they may help organisations that have suffered financially as a result of the lockdowns, so encourage applications.

The Waireka Community Trust was established in 2008 after the sale of the Waireka Rest Home. Trustees had about $2.4m, which was invested and is professionally managed by Craigs Investment Partners.

The fund is now valued at a little over $5.2m. The money funds charitable purposes beneficial to the community in the counties and boroughs of Pahiatua, Eketahuna and Woodville.

Applicants need to go to www.wairekacommunitytrust.org.nz and complete the online application form.