The Grand Princess is set to arrive in Napier next Wednesday. Photo / Jim Wilson

A large cruise ship which has dealt with a nasty Covid-19 and gastroenteritis outbreak will have new passengers when it visits Napier.

The Grand Princess, which has capacity for 3100 passengers, was reportedly dealing with a Covid and gastro outbreak last weekend during a cruise around Australia.

The ship arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, finishing off a short cruise which followed a 14-night cruise reportedly severely impacted by sickness.

The huge ship, operated by Princess Cruises, is scheduled to arrive in Napier Port next Wednesday as part of a New Zealand cruise.

It will be the first big ship to arrive in Napier Port during the 2023/24 summer cruise season, after the port welcomed its first cruise ship of the season on Tuesday.

Princess Cruises told Hawke’s Bay Today the upcoming cruise to New Zealand was an entirely new cruise with new guests.

Princess Cruises confirmed the ship was currently in Melbourne after finishing a four-night cruise to South Australia, and was about to embark on a new cruise, with new guests.

There were no cases of Covid or gastro on board as it prepared to set sail for the 14-night cruise of New Zealand.

The company’s protocol is for any guests with symptoms of a respiratory illness or acute gastrointestinal illness to isolate in their cabins until they are no longer contagious.

A Napier Port spokesperson said Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand was responsible for approving each ship’s entry into the port “based on the appropriate health documentation”.

“Specifically, vessel masters are required to advise Te Whatu Ora whether there are any notifiable infectious diseases on board, including Covid-19.

“Each cruise line operates with its own set of Covid-19 guest protocols in place, given the removal of restrictions in New Zealand.”