Stacey Moana (Tainui) will graduate on Thursday. Photo Supplied

EIT Hawke's Bay valedictorian Stacey Moana (Tainui) says she always loved technology so decided to study for the bachelor of computing systems at EIT's School of Computing.

Stacey completed her degree, majoring in systems development, last year and is one of three valedictorians at this year's EIT Hawke's Bay's graduation ceremonies at the Napier Municipal Theatre on Thursday and Friday.

She will graduate on Thursday.

Originally from Palmerston North, Stacey did a number of different jobs around the North Island after finishing high school in 2011.

"I worked in a few places in Auckland first, Tauranga, and a little bit in Upper Hutt. Before moving to Hawke's Bay, I was living in Tauranga. I moved here with my partner at the time because her parents were nearby in Hawke's Bay and because it's closer to Palmy."

Stacey, 28, says she knew exactly where she wanted to study.

"I knew I didn't want to go to a uni. I wanted to attend a polytech because I thought it would be more hands-on, which it was. That was good for me because I had been out of school for quite a while."

Her experience of computers before she did the degree had been limited to computing class at school. After school, she enrolled in a bridging course at UCol in Palmerston North to make up for not getting her NCEA Level 3.

"Studying web and software development at EIT definitely sparked an interest. I also did pretty well with my grades in those classes, which was surprising to me since I had no other experience. That is why I majored in systems development."

Another aspect of the degree Stacey enjoyed was the internship or work experience students get with local companies in their third year.

"I was lucky enough to get an internship at a local property management software company called Re-Leased here in Napier. They offered me a job after my internship and now I am a software developer."

While studying for a master's degree may be a consideration down the line, Stacey is just happy to settle into her new career.

In the meantime, there is the small matter of graduation and being a valedictorian to take care of.

"I was quite surprised, but pretty stoked that I was offered it. I am quite nervous of the speech I have to give, though."

Ian Purdon, a lecturer and programme coordinator in EIT's School of Computing, says: "Stacey is a very humble and quiet achiever, and is a shining star of our programme.

"Her reflection and kind comments, especially regarding applied degrees through the polytechnic sector, reinforces our belief that studying locally can meet both lifestyle and career objectives, and meet the needs of our local employers. Stacey has earned her successes, and EIT salutes and thanks her, with great pride, for accepting the role of valedictorian of her graduation ceremony."