Government support service for mental health and addiction launched in Hawke's Bay

Health Minister Andrew Little announced the scheme at Hawke's Bay Hospital on Wednesday. Photo / File

A new government support service has been set up in Hawke's Bay for those experiencing or at risk of mental health and addiction crisis.

Health Minister Andrew Little, who announced the scheme at Hawke's Bay Hospital on Wednesday, said the pilot programme will be a hub of community-based services delivered by health, social services and police.

Little said providing better services for people experiencing mental health or addiction issues is a priority for government.

"When people are at crisis-point, they need a place that feels safe and need to feel confident the right support will be available," he said.

The programme, Te Tāwharau (shelter), will also include a dedicated peer support team.

"Te Tāwharau is the first programme of its kind where services will be based at one site in the community 24-7," he said.

"This makes it easier for whānau to know where to get help as services are coordinated to support people in the best way possible."

Little said the peer support workers will be people with their own lived experience, or who have supported friends or whānau through mental health or addiction issues.

"The intention will be that these peer support workers act as a first step in preventing a crisis to ensure those in need can get help early," he added.

He said He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction highlighted the need for services to incorporate lived experience and peer-led solutions, as well as new ways of engagement to better help communities.

In response this, the Government invested $8m over four years to improve crisis response in Budget 2019.

Te Tāwharau will include adult respite residential beds provided by kaupapa Māori Iwi provider Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, an emergency mental health and home-based treatment team, peer-support workers, Ministry of Social Development support and a police liaison.

Te Tāwharau is expected to be fully operational towards the end of June.