Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Government still unwilling to commit $750 million recovery package to Hawke’s Bay horticulture

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson still can't commit to a recovery package for Hawke's Bay horticulture. Photo / NZME

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson still can't commit to a recovery package for Hawke's Bay horticulture. Photo / NZME

The Government remains sympathetic to the plight of Hawke’s Bay fruit growers but isn’t at the point of offering a recovery package.

Separate reports compiled by the Hawke’s Bay Horticulture Growers’ Taskforce, the Ministry for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today