Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson still can't commit to a recovery package for Hawke's Bay horticulture.

The Government remains sympathetic to the plight of Hawke’s Bay fruit growers but isn’t at the point of offering a recovery package.

Separate reports compiled by the Hawke’s Bay Horticulture Growers’ Taskforce, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Boston Consulting Group, all indicate growers face a $1.5 billion bill to clean up from Cyclone Gabriele.

The Growers’ Taskforce has requested $750 million from the Government to assist that, with economic impact studies suggesting $3.5 billion could be lost from the Hawke’s Bay economy between now and 2030 if the recovery package is not forthcoming.

The Growers’ Taskforce verbally put that to the Government on March 1. They later did it in writing on April 4.

The most recent meeting between the two parties came in Taradale on May 21, when growers were assured by the Government that help was on its way.

“They’ve come back to us and said they will have something for us in early June, but we don’t know what that looks like yet,” Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers’ Association president - and Growers’ Taskforce member - Brydon Nisbet said at the time.

“We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt that they’ll come up with something for growers. It’s extremely urgent, and we told them 10 days after the flood - when we first met with them - that urgency was the key.

“We’re three months into it now.”

Early June has come - but not entirely gone - and growers continue to wait.

The Hawke’s Bay Horticulture Growers’ Taskforce is a 14-strong group, made up of prominent members of the fruit, vegetable and wine industries, iwi leaders and an independent consultant contracted through the Hawke’s Bay Recovery Agency.

Those spoken to by Hawke’s Bay Today are eager not to prejudice any progress by being unduly critical of the Government. They will, at least for the time being, keep giving Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson the benefit of the doubt.

Cyclone Gabrielle devastated Hawke's Bay's horticultural industry.

But, in a statement to Hawke’s Bay Today on Wednesday, Robertson would not confirm if a recovery package was still in the pipeline, when any kind of announcement might be made or if the figure of $750 million was likely to be met.

“The Government understands the pressures that the horticultural sector in Hawke’s Bay is under and we are in discussions with the sector about what support the Government can provide,’’ Robertson said.

“As I said, when I was in Hawke’s Bay before the Budget, the Government is in this for the long haul as a partner.

“Equally, we cannot pay for everything, as I think the sector well understands.’’

Hawke’s Bay Today understands the Government, in conjunction with MPI and industry leaders in Hawke’s Bay, Tairawhiti and Northland, is still accumulating information on the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, there is a frustration in Hawke’s Bay that none of that information differs from what was first spelled out to ministers on March 1.



