Government Ministers head Napier Unity Day lineup

Minister of Corrections and Minister for Children Kelvin Davis heads the lineup. Photo / File

Two high-ranking Cabinet ministers, a former Prisons Service head and a Judge are on the list of speakers for the Napier Pilot City Trust's Unity Day celebrations in Napier tomorrow.

Minister of Corrections and Minister for Children Kelvin Davis heads the lineup and will be joined by fellow Labour Government MP and Minister of Police and Minister of Housing Poto Williams.

Among the others are Sir Kim Workman, a former police officer who in 1989 became the first Māori appointed to head-up the New Zealand Prisons Service and who has since become internationally known as a social and criminal justice reform advocate, and Judge Louis Bidois, a judge if the District and Youth courts for almost 20 years.

The ministers will be involved in a question and answer format.

Being held in Napier's War Memorial Centre, the day stems from a Unity Walk from Taupō to Napier in New Zealand's sesqui-centennial year 1990, and will start with registrations from 8am.

But the trust warns there may have to be a cut-off, with unprecedented interest and registrations had passed 150 by midweek.

Special features will be the presentation of the Pilot City Trust's annual Unity Awards, with 11 people recognised for social and community work, the annual Robson Lecture, which will be delivered by Auckland University Head of Indigenous Studies Prof Tracey McIntosh, and a "Profile of an Activisit", paying tribute to trust stalwart Pat Magill, who at the age of 94 continues his advocacy and campaigning for social justice.

A book on his times and pursuits has been produced by daughter Jes Magill, who described it as a resource book, and "it's big and weighs 1.9kg". It will be launched later in the day at the Old Soldiers Club.