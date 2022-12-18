Maraenui’s Koha Shed (free in, free out) and the adjacent maara kai. Photo / Supplied

Maraenui’s Koha Shed (free in, free out) and the adjacent maara kai, named Mokonui Gardens by the legendary Minnie Ratima, are pumping.

Situated in a Kainga Ora site opposite the Maraenui Shopping Centre reserve, with two containers comprising the shed and three raised gardens, this amenity has become a favourite drop-off, drop-in, pickup spot in the Nui for any and everyone.

Started in 2014 when the Ahuriri District Health Trust allowed the backyard of their property at 3 Longfellow Ave to be planted as a community maara kai by Tū Tangata Maraenui Trust, an op shop was opened in the garage by Manu Jury, but quickly became the free Koha Shed.

Crete Pinkham was manager until, with the demolition of 3 Longfellow to make way for the Maraenui Medical Centre, permission was sought to move the shed and maara kai over the road to an empty Kainga Ora site.

The garden at 3 Longfellow was planted and flourished under the TLC of a team of volunteers, including Lenny Holmwood, Manny Jury, Rob Paki and Chrissie Edwards.

Raised beds were built and planted by the community, with sponsors including the City Council, TPK, and Holcim (NZ) Ltd. A wide range of veges and herbs were produced for the local community.

With the new Maraenui Medical Centre scheduled to be built on the site, the shed and Mokonui Gardens were moved over the road from 3 Longfellow in 2016, with a painted, modified container, and new beds built by the community.

Next-door neighbour Belinda Pukeke managed the site. She was later joined by Sue Hawkins, now the sole manager.

Sue, an awhina with the Ratana Church, is a former nurse who whakapapas back to Te Reinga and Ruataniwha marae. The past few years have brought positive changes to the shed and gardens and, although they are open only one day a week, the gardens are well planted and tended, and people have finally got the message and stopped dumping unwanted furniture on the site.

Sue and her volunteer helpers have made up more than 60 Christmas parcels of age-specific children’s toys, to be distributed to needy families. Local schools come and plant something in the garden, and Sue welcomes this.

The maara kai is looking healthy with kamokamo, tomatoes, spinach, silver beet, cabbage, cauliflowers, herbs, yams and kūmara now growing.

And as for the shed, it’s a great place to recycle your whānau’s unwanted garments and pick up someone else’s pre-loved clothes – for free! Open Wednesdays, 9am to 2pm, it’s the place to be!