Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Girls in Hi-Vis: Hawke’s Bay wāhine tip the diversity scales in engineering and infrastructure

Mitchell Hageman
By
5 mins to read
Rail has long been a male-dominated industry but meet some of the women closing the gender diversity gap. Video / KiwiRail / Corey Fleming

In Hawke’s Bay, big steps are being taken to tip the diversity scales and promote women in roles typically filled by men in the engineering and infrastructure sectors.

Mitchell Hageman speaks to some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today